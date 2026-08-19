I-10 westbound closed at Valencia after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Update: ADOT has released an update saying it is the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Valencia Rd. that are closed following a crash (not the eastbound). The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

The crash was reported at milepost 267, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes.

ADOT is advising drivers to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is currently no estimated time for when the westbound lanes will reopen.

Drivers traveling through the area should use caution and allow extra time for their commute as crews respond to the crash.