I-10 closures near Sunset and Ruthrauff planned until 2025

Beginning Monday, March 27, the I-10 frontage road near Sunset Rd. will be closed for construction. ADOT says the closure will continue until late 2025.

The closure will also impact the on- and off-ramps going westbound on I-10.

The frontage road will be closed to be converted to two-way traffic, with the closure stretching from Ruthrauff to Orange Grove.

Access to Sydney Theresa in both directions will also be limited throughout the construction process.

Drivers can use Ina or Ruthrauff roads for access to I-10.

The road work is part of the ongoing I-10 Reconstruction project to widen nearly four miles of the freeway from three lanes to four.

At the same time, Sunset Rd. is being extended between I-10 and River.

Arizona Department of Transportation