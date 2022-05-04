Hundreds rally for abortion rights in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The words "my body, my choice" were heard throughout Downtown Tucson, Tuesday night. Hundreds of Tucsonans gathered to take a stand for abortion rights. Tucson Police redirected traffic as the group marched through the streets until just before 9 p.m.

"I've been a part of this movement most of my life," said Gary Vella.

Just yesterday, it was revealed that Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the Supreme Court. That decision would further restrict abortion in the United States.

"We don't need to go backwards. This was been a standardized accepted law for 50 years," said Vella.

The group was led by the Tucson Women's March. Many carried signs to make their message clear.

"It is a precarious place to be a woman, the United States, and even the world. We have never had equal rights," said Tucson Women's March Co-Founder, Amy Fitch-Heacock.

Protesters said they will continue to raise their voices.

"Society is only as successful as your women are going to be. If you take away rights, what are you left with?," said Fitch-Heacock.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

