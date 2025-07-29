Hundreds of Tucson voters received wrong ballots for primary election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson confirmed at least 358 voters received the wrong ballot for the upcoming primary election on Aug. 5.

Voters in Wards 3, 5, or 6 may have received a ballot for the incorrect party. According to a news release, the City of Tucson is contacting the affected voters by phone call, letter, and email.

The City Manager's office explained the error as "the result of a need for the Pima County Recorder’s Office staff to override a mechanism within the data system that prevents party changes during an active election."

Anyone needing to correct their vote can cast their ballot at the City's Elections Center, located at 800 E. 12th Street. This can be done anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from now through Friday, and on Monday Aug. 4. Votes can also be placed at the following locations on Election Day Aug. 5.

Locations to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025 (6 a.m. - 7 p.m.):



Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center - 2160 N. 6th Ave.

El Pueblo Senior Center - 101 W. Irvington Road

Parks & Recreation Administration - 900 S. Randolph Way

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center - 800 E. 12th St.

To confirm voter registration, visit the Pima County Recorder's Dashboard.

Voters can also call 520-791-3221 or email at Clerk_Elections@Tucsonaz.gov to address further questions and concerns.

