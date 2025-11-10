Hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor on Monday

PHOENIX — As airport traffic continues to be impacted by the ongoing government shutdown, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is experiencing hundreds of delays on Monday.

According to Sky Harbor’s delay and cancellation list, as of just before 10 a.m., there are about 500 impacted flights, including about 100 that have been canceled and about 400 that have been delayed.

The delays and cancellations have been growing throughout the morning.

Last week, the FAA announced that it would be reducing flights at dozens of the nation’s busiest airports, including Phoenix.

Sky Harbor is one of multiple airports listed on the Federal Aviation Administration's website as one impacted by an "airport closure," which is restricting flight activity across the country.

