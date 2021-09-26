Hundreds of bikers show up for El Tour de Tucson kickoff event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 38th annual El Tour de Tucson kicked off Saturday with the Loop de Loop event at Rillito Park. Hundreds of bikers showed up to get their practice in before the big race in November.

“This is my first organized bicycle event," said biker Michael Sobczynsky. "I just signed up for the El Tour de Tucson, I’m pretty excited about it.”

Hundreds biked around the Chuck Huckelberry Loop in Rillito Park in preparation for the big event.

“I did do the El Tour once, the 109 miles, and almost died,” said biker Claudia Gallagher.

Some did it for the outdoors..

“Getting out and seeing the country, and the people, it’s the best way to travel,” Gallagher said.

Others did it for the workout..

“A guy for my maturity it keeps my physique nice and women tell me I have a sexy butt,” Sobczynsky said.

No matter your reasoning—all bikers are encouraged to participate. This kickoff event is called the Loop de Loop and is more of a recent tradition.

“Loop de Loop is basically just to encourage more people to get out enjoy cycling,” said TJ Juskiewicz, the El tour de Tucson Event Director.

It gives bikers an opportunity to practice for the big race, and unwind at the Annex afterwards.

“Come back and just listen to bands, have lunch, maybe a beer, maybe a soft drink, just have a good time,” Juskiewicz said.

The event also promoted more than 20 non-profits involved in the El Tour. This year’s race is scheduled for November 20th. Click here for more information on how to participate.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

