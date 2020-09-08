Hundreds head to Mount Lemmon on Labor Day

SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. — Hundreds flooded the trails and recreation sites at Mount Lemmon during Labor Day weekend.
Just a week after the Forest Service announced several trails and recreation sites reopened following the Bighorn Fire.
“I just kind of want to have fun and enjoy time with family," explained Brady Carey a Mt. Lemmon goer.
Families like the Careys' were ready to explore and spend quality time together on their day off. The 12-year-old said it's great to get out of the house where he has been spending his time learning. His dad Brian feels the same way.
“I work a lot. So, I had a little time to kind of get up and get away and have a little bit cooler temperatures,“ said Brian Carey.
They weren’t alone. Some families gathered in the recreation areas -- playing card games and even barbecuing.
Nabil Leyva Zazueta's family enjoyed carne asada and the great outdoors.
“It’s really nice. It’s good to get out of the house. I think people should do it now. Everybody’s been isolated," explained Nabil Leyva Zazueta.
Others made their way up the mountain for the first time planning to make a stop in Summerhaven.
“If you haven’t been up here, you need to come up here. This is absolutely gorgeous,” said Doug and Nancy, Pima County residents.