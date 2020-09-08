Menu

Hundreds head to Mount Lemmon on Labor Day

Mount Lemmon on Labor Day weekend
Posted at 5:35 PM, Sep 07, 2020
SUMMERHAVEN, Ariz. — Hundreds flooded the trails and recreation sites at Mount Lemmon during Labor Day weekend.

Just a week after the Forest Service announced several trails and recreation sites reopened following the Bighorn Fire.

RELATED: Bighorn Fire closure order partially lifted in Coronado National Forest

“I just kind of want to have fun and enjoy time with family," explained Brady Carey a Mt. Lemmon goer.

Families like the Careys' were ready to explore and spend quality time together on their day off. The 12-year-old said it's great to get out of the house where he has been spending his time learning. His dad Brian feels the same way.

“I work a lot. So, I had a little time to kind of get up and get away and have a little bit cooler temperatures,“ said Brian Carey.

They weren’t alone. Some families gathered in the recreation areas -- playing card games and even barbecuing.

Nabil Leyva Zazueta's family enjoyed carne asada and the great outdoors.

“It’s really nice. It’s good to get out of the house. I think people should do it now. Everybody’s been isolated," explained Nabil Leyva Zazueta.

Others made their way up the mountain for the first time planning to make a stop in Summerhaven.

“If you haven’t been up here, you need to come up here. This is absolutely gorgeous,” said Doug and Nancy, Pima County residents.

