Bighorn Fire closure order partially lifted in Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, Ariz. — Some areas of the Santa Catalina Mountains affected by the Bighorn Fire have reopened to the public.
The U.S. Forest Service announced a modification to its closure order for the Coronado National Forest Tuesday. Several trails, vistas and national forest facilities along the Catalina Highway are now open to the public after a months-long closure order.
The new order takes effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Areas that have not reopened -- including trails, campgrounds and other facilities -- will remain closed until Nov. 1, though Forest Service officials have said they may lift the closure sooner.
The newly reopened facilities are:
- Soldier Trail
- Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista
- AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway
- Molino Canyon Vista
- Molino Basin Day Use
- Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use
- Bug Spring Trail
- Thimble Rock Vista
- Seven Cataracts Vista
- Cypress Picnic Area
- Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area
- Middle Bear Picnic Area • General Hitchcock Campground
- Windy Point Vista
- Geology Vista
- Hoodoo Vista
- San Pedro Vista
- Sycamore Vista
- Aspen Vista
- Box Elder Picnic Area
- Inspiration Rock Picnic Area
- Alder Picnic Area
- Loma Linda Picnic Area