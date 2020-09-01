Bighorn Fire closure order partially lifted in Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, Ariz. — Some areas of the Santa Catalina Mountains affected by the Bighorn Fire have reopened to the public.

The U.S. Forest Service announced a modification to its closure order for the Coronado National Forest Tuesday. Several trails, vistas and national forest facilities along the Catalina Highway are now open to the public after a months-long closure order.

The new order takes effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Areas that have not reopened -- including trails, campgrounds and other facilities -- will remain closed until Nov. 1, though Forest Service officials have said they may lift the closure sooner.

The newly reopened facilities are: