Bighorn Fire closure order partially lifted in Coronado National Forest

Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 01, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Some areas of the Santa Catalina Mountains affected by the Bighorn Fire have reopened to the public.

The U.S. Forest Service announced a modification to its closure order for the Coronado National Forest Tuesday. Several trails, vistas and national forest facilities along the Catalina Highway are now open to the public after a months-long closure order.

The new order takes effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Areas that have not reopened -- including trails, campgrounds and other facilities -- will remain closed until Nov. 1, though Forest Service officials have said they may lift the closure sooner.

The newly reopened facilities are:

  • Soldier Trail
  • Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista
  • AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway
  • Molino Canyon Vista
  • Molino Basin Day Use
  • Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use
  • Bug Spring Trail
  • Thimble Rock Vista
  • Seven Cataracts Vista
  • Cypress Picnic Area
  • Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area
  • Middle Bear Picnic Area • General Hitchcock Campground
  • Windy Point Vista
  • Geology Vista
  • Hoodoo Vista
  • San Pedro Vista
  • Sycamore Vista
  • Aspen Vista
  • Box Elder Picnic Area
  • Inspiration Rock Picnic Area
  • Alder Picnic Area
  • Loma Linda Picnic Area
