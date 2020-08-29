Hundreds gather for UArizona student-organized rally and march

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Hundreds gathered for a rally and march at the University of Arizona Friday evening.

Participants were asking for the “decriminalization of black lives” and for equality.

This comes in the wake of people across the country celebrating the 57th anniversary of the march on Washington.

Some came to speak and others to listen, like Mehkyla Gibson.

“I just think with having that much power, we can go ahead and influence the way society can treat one another,” Gibson told KGUN9.

The rally was hosted by the Coalition of Black Students and Allies to create a safe space for Black voices to be heard.

University of Arizona wide-receiver Jamarye Joiner tells KGUN9, it was his duty to be there.

“Our generation to come out and speak out as individuals and impact youth and express our voice and get our point across is really big for us athletes,” Joiner added.

Throughout the rally, folks demanded justice and equality.

Participant Todd Laveen was there to show his support.

“Black Americans have to face a lot more challenges than we do. African Americans have to worry about where they go throughout the community,” he said.

Once people got the chance to speak their truth, the ralliers gathered and marched away from Old Main.

Nathan Bobell, a sophomore at the University of Arizona says the reason behind the rally and march is simple; “To bring awareness to our fellow peers and hopefully make some changes," he said.

The leaders of the protest said they had no intentions of going to the Tucson Police Department Headquarters.

They also said the path of the march was not going to be disclosed, but stated it would be long.⠀