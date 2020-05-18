Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds evacuated as wildfire threatens homes near Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Siren Generic
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-18 08:57:00-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters are trying to contain a brush fire north of Phoenix that has quickly spread to about 1,500 acres.

The Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department says the East Desert Fire is threatening the town of Cave Creek, coming to within about 100 yards of houses and forcing the evacuation of as many as 150 homes.

Fire Chief Brian Tobin says hot and windy weather is posing challenges to containment. About 400 firefighters are working the blaze. News outlets report that no homes have burned at this point.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.