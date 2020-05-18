Hundreds evacuated as wildfire threatens homes near Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters are trying to contain a brush fire north of Phoenix that has quickly spread to about 1,500 acres.

The Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical Department says the East Desert Fire is threatening the town of Cave Creek, coming to within about 100 yards of houses and forcing the evacuation of as many as 150 homes.

Fire Chief Brian Tobin says hot and windy weather is posing challenges to containment. About 400 firefighters are working the blaze. News outlets report that no homes have burned at this point.

