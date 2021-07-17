Humane Society of Southern Arizona opens new east side thrift store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The racks were stocked at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona's new thrift store with the hope Tucsonans will spend their dollars on homeless animals.

“We have been working so hard to finally get a fur-ever home that’s our very own for our thrift store— just like we get fur-ever homes for our pets," said Steve Farley, CEO of HSSA, as he cut the ribbon signaling the grand opening day.

The grand opening events began with a line wrapped around the building.

“Oh, I was excited,” said Gerald Kruth, eager thrift shopper.

Kruth did not know what to expect inside but was ready to support.

“When animals are sick they get shots, they get x-rays, they get everything else that they really need to keep them healthy,” said Kruth.

That’s exactly where some of the dollars spent in the store will be going. Steve Farley said HSSA can not rescue Southern Arizona's furry friends without the help of the community.

“It costs a lot of money to take care of homeless pets but we don’t leave any homeless pet behind,” he said.

Farley says this is just the beginning. As more and more people purchase from the store they hope to create a one-stop shop.

“We’re also going to be building this in the next few years to be a full-service humane society shelter and clinic with adoption services and 24/7 low-cost pet emergency—finally a full-service shelter on the east side,” said Farley.

While many were thrilled with what they found, many were just as thrilled to see HSSA pets walking around the store.

HSSA said the community can also donate its used goods to the shop.