Humane Society Thrift Store opening at new location July 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift store is set to open its doors at a new location this week.

On July 17, the store, which is now located at 1010 S. Wilmot Rd. will hold a grand opening celebration beginning at 10 a.m.

"The shopping experience in this new store will be unlike anything our shoppers have experienced with us before. The enormous 16,000 square foot space has been thoughtfully designed with our thrifters in mind," said the organization in a statement.

The thrift shop was previously located at Park Place Mall.

The Humane Society says the new location will have everything from bargain bins to high-quality furniture.

Proceeds from the store will flow directly back into the organization to provide support for its pets in need of homes.

For more information on the grand opening, click here.