Human smuggling turns deadly after series of events in Benson near Highway 90

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspected smuggler was heading down Davis Road in Benson, speeding away from authorities, Thursday afternoon.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy had tried to stop the Tucson woman who was driving in a white Ford Expedition at around 1:15 in the afternoon, but she got away.

According to Sheriff Mark J. Dannels, the department then spotted the Ford Expedition again heading north on Highway 90 over 100 mph at about 3 p.m.

He said this led deputies to setup tire spikes to force the suspected smuggler into stopping.

Dannels revealed that's when it crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 in Benson, bringing both cars to a stop.

"The driver of the suspect vehicle, a female in her 20's from Tucson, was taken from the vehicle with serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a Tucson hospital," he shared online. "A male passenger, unknown age or residence, was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene."

Dannels said two injured undocumented immigrants were also found in the Ford Expedition.

He confirmed the driver of the SUV, plus the passenger, were taken to a local hospital due to injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has since taken over the investigation.