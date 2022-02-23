Human smuggling suspect sentenced to 21 months in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 43-year-old human smuggling suspect was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Amalia Gonzalez-Lara of Oaxaca, Mexico pleaded guilty Thursday, Nov. 18 to one count of conspiring to transport and harbor over 100 illegally-present immigrants for profit.

On Jan. 12, 2021, law enforcement agents found 20 undocumented people inside a stash house in Avondale, Ariz.

Sergio Vazquez-Lores, 46, who operated the stash house for Gonzalez-Lara, will be sentenced Tuesday, March 15.

