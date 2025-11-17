Human remains found in remote area of Chiricahua Mountains

Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue located human remains in a remote area of the Chiricahua Mountains over the weekend.

According to a social media post by Search and Rescue, CCSO SAR was notified by a hiker on Friday that the hiker had possibly found human remains in a remote area of the Chiricahuas.

The hiker did not provide GPS coordinates, only a note with a description of the area.

The description allowed the team to identify a likely search location, the post said.

The team set out at 8 a.m. on Saturday with Human Remains Detection dogs to the possible location. Upon arrival at the location, the two dogs showed a change in behavior in the steep overgrown creek drainage, the post said.

The K9s located the remains about 200 feet above the trail. The remains were recovered and transported to the trailhead using a Sked. They were transferred to the funeral home for future transport to the Medical Examiner's Office, the post said.