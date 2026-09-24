Human remains found in backyard identified as missing man since 2020

MARANA, AZ — Human remains discovered in August have been positively identified as 36-year-old Robert Drabeck, a man who had been missing since 2020.

The investigation began in February 2020 after Marana Police, while attempting to locate Drabeck, found evidence of a violent crime inside a motor home in the 6800 block of North Camino Martin.

On Aug. 4, 2026, detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of North Dodge Boulevard, where human remains were discovered buried in the backyard.

Police say the remains were identified as Drabeck, and physical evidence suggests he suffered gunshot trauma.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.