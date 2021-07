TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was discovered near the top of Tumamoc Hill -- 1675 W. Anklam Rd. -- Wednesday evening.

According to the University of Arizona Police Department, officers located the body of a deceased individual in an "advanced stage of decomposition" around 7:10 p.m.

The person has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

If you have any information, call 621-8273.