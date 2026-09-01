Human remains found after house fire near Mescal

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains were found following a house fire near Mescal Sunday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews responded to the fire at around 8:30 p.m. in the 15,000 block of South Connor Place.

Fire crews were notified that someone may have been in the house as the fire intensified, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Mescal and Benson fire crews worked for several hours to put out the fire.

Crews found human and dog remains.

The remains have been transported to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification.

Investigators say there is no indication of anything suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story.