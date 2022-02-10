'Hughes' now accepting applications for 17th annual scholarship program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hughes Federal Credit Union's scholarship program is accepting applications for high school graduates continuing their education into Fall 2022.

This is the seventeenth year in a row 'Hughes' has offered financial aid to local students.

“Hughes is proud to again support local high school students graduating this spring who want to further their education and skills,” said Hughes Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service Elisa Ross. “As in the past, we expect impressive essay and video submissions this year.”

Requirements for applicants:



Must be high school seniors entering college, university, trade school or a certification program in fall 2022

Complete Cost of College course through MoneyCoach for Students

Hughes primary member

Part of this year's online scholarship form requires applicants to answer, “What is one financial habit you’ve learned from MoneyCoach for Students and how do you think it will help you in the future?”

Students have the choice of writing an essay or recording a one-to-two-minute video responding to the question.

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 14.

Anyone interested in applying may do so by visiting HughesFCU.org.

Seven winners will be announced this upcoming May.

