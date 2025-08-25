SVUSD schools affected by power outages

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple Sierra Vista Unified School District Schools are affected by power outages on Monday.

Joyce Clark Middle School is closed for the day, students are being bused home. .

Students are Huachuca Mountain Elementary School in Sierra Vista are being moved from the building because of intermittent power outages.

Sierra Vista Unified School District says students are being moved across the street, to the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church Activity Center, until power can be restored.

Parents wanting to sign students out early, should go to the Activity Center

SVUSD says students will be escorted back to the school once.

