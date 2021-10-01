HSSA offers 50% off the adoption fee of all adult dogs starting Oct. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Oct. 1st and through Oct. 3 the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) is offering a 50% off discount on the adoption fees of all adult dogs at it's Main Campus at 635 W Roger Rd.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has served over 1 million pets since 1944. HSSA takes in pets from all over Southern Arizona, and assists smaller shelters by taking in hard-to-place pets and pets with serious medical needs – pets who might not otherwise have a chance at life.

HSSA is running the promotion because the adoption kennels at it's main campus are now completely full. The promotion gives HSSA the opportunity to make room for more furry friends that in need of loving homes.

Potential adopters can view a full list of currently available pets at HSSAZ.org/adoptions, and call an adoptions counselor for more information on the discount or questions about available pets.