How you can support those affected by Hurricane Ian

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Hurricane Ian has disrupted and damaged the lives of millions.

Every day people are losing their homes and many have lost their lives.

The Category 4 storm is currently in an 8-way-tie for the fifth-strongest storm to strike the United States.

As search and rescue missions continue, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reports nearly 100 deaths in Florida.

And those numbers are likely to rise.

The American Red Cross-Southern Arizona chapter has sent 50 volunteers from Arizona alone, to the coast of Florida to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The Red Cross sent 83 truckloads of relief supplies that are expected to support as many as 60,000 people, as well as pre-positioned emergency response vehicles across the state of Florida.

As they continue their efforts, they encourage anyone who can help to contribute to the relief of those affected by this devastating storm.

“Our way is by basically bringing physical relief and mental relief to them. They need a place to stay, a place for their pets, food, and support," said Ed Alexander, Communications Volunteer at the Southern Arizona Chapter. "There are even people who need help finding their loved ones. It’s just so sad.”

Whether it is a financial donation or a blood donation, everything helps.

“You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS and actually talk to somebody and tell them where you want your money to go and see what else you can do to help,”

Each donation made through the Red Cross will directly go to providing the proper supplies and resources to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

To Donate-

Text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation

American Red Cross Hurricane Ian Relief

American Red Cross Blood Donations