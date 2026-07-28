How you can help shape the City of Tucson's transit security plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson residents will soon have a chance to weigh in on efforts to make riding Sun Tran safer as city leaders continue rolling out the Transit Safety and Security Action Plan, a wide-ranging initiative aimed at improving safety across the public transit system.

The City of Tucson has announced a series of Safe City Connect: Transit community engagement meetings, where residents can hear directly from city leaders, ask questions and provide feedback on safety initiatives already underway and those planned for the future.

The Transit Safety and Security Action Plan was approved by the Tucson Mayor and City Council in December 2025 after months of discussions about public safety concerns on buses and at transit centers. The plan includes a combination of increased security measures, infrastructure improvements and expanded outreach intended to make riders feel safer while using public transportation.

During the meetings, city officials will discuss several initiatives that are either being implemented or expanded, including:



Increased security services at transit centers and other high-traffic locations.

Enhanced Tucson Police Department patrols around the transit system.

Improvements to bus stops and transit facilities designed to increase visibility and safety.

Better tracking and reporting of safety incidents to identify trends and improve response efforts.

The city's new Transit Ambassador Program, which places trained ambassadors throughout the transit system to assist riders, provide information and help connect people with resources.

City officials say the meetings are intended to gather community feedback that will help guide future transit safety policies and investments.

The city noted that transit fares will not be discussed during these engagement sessions, but residents will have opportunities to provide input on fare-related issues through other City of Tucson public processes.

Residents can attend one of four upcoming sessions (three in person, one virtual):

Monday, Aug. 10 — Ward 1 & Ward 5

5:30–7:30 p.m.

El Pueblo Senior Center

101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9

Tuesday, Aug. 11 — Citywide Virtual Meeting

Noon–2 p.m.

Zoom (registration required)

Wednesday, Aug. 12 — Ward 3 & Ward 6

5:30–7:30 p.m.

Randolph Recreation Center

200 S. Alvernon Way

Thursday, Aug. 13 — Ward 2 & Ward 4

5:30–7:30 p.m.

Ward 2 Office

7829 E. Broadway Blvd.

To register for a session or get more info, click here to visit the City's site.

The city encourages anyone who rides Sun Tran, lives near transit routes or has concerns about transit safety to attend. Officials say public feedback will play an important role as Tucson continues implementing the Transit Safety and Security Action Plan and evaluating additional measures to improve safety for riders and employees.