How you can get your heater ready for the change in season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures are here to stay, and homeowner Dennis Lindroth received a routine maintenance check on the heater for his home.

“When you need it you want to be sure it works,” he said.

He wants to be ready for the winter, and avoid having to wait for repairs when he might need it most.

“It ran all summer with the heat and I just want to make sure it’s going to work fine in December,” said Lindroth.

HVAC service technician Jeff Gray with Strongbuilt Tucson said getting a maintenance check before the season is better for many reasons.

“It helps prevent breakdowns, smoother startups, and also, there’s a lot of people that don’t get that done every year and then what happens as soon as we start getting into the busy part of the season, it’s actually cold or it’s actually hot, that’s when we start getting inundated with breakdowns,” said Gray.

Gray said other than routine maintenance, homeowners can do their part in keeping their homes safe.

He said they should regularly change their HVAC filters, and check their fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

He also recommends checking the gas line if the homeowner has a furnace.

“There is flame inside that system so I’d just reiterate that it’s very important to have those things checked thoroughly prior to prolonged usage. That way, if there is an issue, it’s identified ahead of time to, number one, prevent breakdowns and number two, also prevent emergency situations,” he said.

Gray said if you haven’t had a maintenance check in more than a year, then now would be the perfect time.

——-

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

