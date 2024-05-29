How well can you spell? Play along with our Tucson Spelling Bee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Spelling Bee is down to the final contestants in Maryland. This year is the 96th Bee and 245 spellers are competing from all 50 states.

Scripps is the parent company of KGUN 9, and also runs the Spelling Bee. The semifinals and finals can be watched on ION and streamed on spellingbee.com from 8 - 10 p.m. ET.

In honor of the bee, KGUN 9 held our own spelling bee with Tucson-centric words at the Murphy-Wilmot Public Library.

You can see how Tucsonans did in the video player above, and try your hand at our locals-only spelling bee below. I've got your words in the video—pause after each word—and spell your answers in the form.

How well can you spell?

Loading…