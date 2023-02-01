Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

How Tucson banks water for the future

Filtered underground and stored until it’s needed
SHARP.jpeg
City of Tucson
SHARP.jpeg
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 19:17:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Water is a valuable resource in the desert so the City of Tucson keeps a lot of its water in a bank.

It’s not a bank in the usual sense.

The Southeast Houghton Area Recharge Project takes treated wastewater and pumps it into three large basins. The basins are built to have a bottom of porous earth. That allows the water to filter down about 350 feet to an aquifer—an underground area able to hold large amounts of water.

There, the water waits, protected from evaporation, until the city needs to tap it, and use it.

The process of filtering down to the aquifer adds an additional cleaning to the purification of the water received before it went into the basins.

The city says each basin can infiltrate about seven feet of water per day. That works out to 1.3 billion gallons of recycled water per year.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE