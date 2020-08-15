How to prevent costly AC repairs

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Summer is in full swing and your air conditioner is probably the last thing you want going out on you.

With more people working from home, Brandon Schamahorn service manager with Strongbuilt Plumbing & Air says AC repair calls have been shooting through the roof.

“Calls are definitely booking up here pretty fast,” he told KGUN9.

He says when summer hits, his crew is usually working nonstop.

“We have seven technicians out there right now that are running six to eight calls a day,” he added.

Here’s what he says you can do to avoid costly AC repairs.

“Definitely the most important thing is making sure that the filter is staying clean. The other thing they can really do is making sure that debris is really staying off of that outdoor system. Making sure it’s not blocking it, causing restrictions…” Schamahorn said.

He says routine maintenance is also a must and recommends having your air conditioner checked at least once a year.

“No one wants to be in a 90 or 80 degree house so the best thing is always to do that preventative maintenance,” he added.

Should a brown-out or black-out happen and overheat your compressor, he says you may have two options.

"The one thing I can recommend really is trying turn off the thermostat and let it cool down for about 30 minutes to an hour. You can [also] try the breaker," he said

If that doesn’t work -- “We're here for everybody to make sure everybody's taken care of,” he said.

For more information on Strongbuilt Plumbing & Air services, click here.