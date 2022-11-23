How to prepare your car for holiday travel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Thanksgiving a couple of days away and other holidays right around the corner, you might be heading out of town soon. Mechanics recommend checking your car before heading out for your safety, and for others, on the road this holiday season.

Brian Sorce is one of the owners of Family Auto and Truck Center. He said, “be courteous as you’re driving. The time that it takes being there safe is worth everything, especially with your families involved.”

His shop is going on 44 years in business, but he has a lifetime of experience working with cars.

He recommended drivers check their tires with tire gauges, visually inspect belts, check fluid levels, and pay attention to how their brakes are working. He said, ”when you’re stopping, is it taking a bit longer? That’s an example. Does the pressure on your brake pedal feel proper?”

But sometimes a visual check isn’t enough. When it comes to your battery, it’s better to bring it in.

“We have a special device that checks the voltage in your battery properly, the cranking amps and things of this nature,” said Sorce.

Carl Sosna has been bringing his car to the Family Auto and Truck Center for 6 years. He had some advice for anyone considering getting their car checked.

“It’s quite often less expensive to keep a car in good shape than it is to buy a new one every couple years,” said Sosna.

Family Auto and Truck Center is extending their hours to 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and will be open Wednesday and Friday this week for anyone still needing to check their vehicle. They’re offering a 10% discount to anyone who comes in before the end of the month.

