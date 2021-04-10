How to keep your home safe during fire season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The windy days and low humidity have increased fire danger in our area.

Captain Adam Jarrold with the Golder Ranch Fire District says in these conditions, a fire can spread and get out of control in seconds.

“Fire season in Arizona is pretty much year round now,” he told KGUN9.

Which is why Captain Jarrold says it’s important to create defensible space around your home.

“That’s removing the fuels that the fire is going to burn as it gets closer to the home,” he said.

He recommends folks clear dead brush 70 to 100 feet away from their house.

“Limbing up trees. If the grass is dead, getting rid of the ground. We don’t want any branching overhanging the house because then if they start burning, they could drop embers onto the house,” Jarrold added,

He says it’s important to keep plants around your house healthy and watered regularly.

“Because it has a better chance of not igniting if it is green and healthy,” Captain Jarrold said.

He also says it’s important to service heating and air conditioning units at least once a year to prevent electrical fires.

And if you go camping or have a barbecue: be aware of your surroundings.

“If it's really windy outside, probably not the best time to be going outside and lighting fires, having vampires and stuff like that. Be careful with the fire. Make sure it’s always attended and that you have a good extinguishing source nearby--hose, fire extinguisher, something like that. Make sure it’s out before you leave,” he added.

Captain Jarrold says it’s also a good idea to keep a phone handy to call 911, in case the fire gets out of control.