How to celebrate Earth Day in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday marks the return of Earth Day, and multiple organizations around Southern Arizona are preparing for the occasion.

Children's Museum

When: Saturday April 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 200 S. 6th Ave, Tucson AZ

Families can enjoy free demonstrations and exhibits that center around recycling, composting, gardening and wildlife.

A note for drivers: 6th Avenue from 12th Street to 13th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the event.

Mission Garden

When: Saturday April 22, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 946 Mission Ln, Tucson AZ

A free event perfect for those who love the outdoors; with plenty of hands-on activities for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy making native wildflower seed balls, learn about native bees and water through a fun fact game, and embark on a nature treasure hunt.

Camp Cooper

When: Saturday April 22, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 5403 W Trails End Rd, Tucson AZ

For those looking to head out later in the day once the temperatures cool down, Camp Cooper has the perfect free event for those still looking to get outside.

Those who attend can enjoy free music, food, and activities while soaking up the Sonoran Desert.