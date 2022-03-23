How to become a Tucson Skywarn Spotter for the National Weather Service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Interested in becoming a spotter for the National Weather Service (NWS)? Now's your chance!

NWS trainers are offering free, virtual sessions for earning certification as a Tucson Skywarn Spotter.

The Southeast Arizona training schedule is as follows:



Tuesday, March 29 - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 - 10 a.m.

Monday, April 11 - 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 - 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4 - 6:30 p.m.

Participants are only required to attend one training.

Spotters' weather reporting helps NWS meteorologists when they're deciding to issue and update warnings.

Topics from the 90-minute seminars include:



Cloud features

Reporting procedures

Severe weather safety rules

Severe thunderstorm recognition

Anyone interested should visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's website.

Additional training is available through the teaching and training resources for the geoscience community.