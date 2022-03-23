How to become a Tucson Skywarn Spotter for the National Weather Service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Interested in becoming a spotter for the National Weather Service (NWS)? Now's your chance!
NWS trainers are offering free, virtual sessions for earning certification as a Tucson Skywarn Spotter.
The Southeast Arizona training schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, March 29 - 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 9 - 10 a.m.
- Monday, April 11 - 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 12 - 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 24 - 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 4 - 6:30 p.m.
Participants are only required to attend one training.
Spotters' weather reporting helps NWS meteorologists when they're deciding to issue and update warnings.
Topics from the 90-minute seminars include:
- Cloud features
- Reporting procedures
- Severe weather safety rules
- Severe thunderstorm recognition
Anyone interested should visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's website.
Additional training is available through the teaching and training resources for the geoscience community.
