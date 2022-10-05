How the Rio Rico Fire and Medical District is trying to help fire departments in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rio Rico Fire and Medical District is trying to help out with a goodwill gesture meant for firefighters in Mexico.

In the past they’ve been asked by fire departments in Mexico to donate personal protective gear because they don’t have the funding for resources. Now, they could potentially be receiving more donations, but the challenge is getting that equipment transported from North Dakota to here in Arizona.

The Arnegard Fire Protection District in North Dakota reached out to Rio Rico Fire Marshall George Cluff two years ago. They wanted to donate their used equipment, but struggled to do so because of the pandemic.

The goal is to keep costs to the minimum because neither department can afford travel expenses. Still, Cluff said it’s important they get the donation to fire departments in Mexico in need.

“Fires along the border, they’re either on the Mexico side or on the United States side, but some fires do merge into one or is one fire,” he said. “And we just want to make sure everyone is protected when we go out there and fight fires.”

Rio Rico's Fire District has the connection to fire departments in Mexico. Juan Bojorquez is the Special Operations Chief for one in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

“It would be a godsend because we’ve been hurting for a while for turnout gear,” he said.

He said they rely on their donations. “People from the U.S. donate equipment but it gets used, gets abused, and we got to replace it. And as you know, to replace a brand new bunker gear, it’s close to $3,000 - $4,000, which we don’t have.”

He said he hopes they can find a solution so they can safely fight fires in Mexico because it's been a long time since their last donation.

Rio Rico’s Fire District is hoping they can find a way to get this equipment donated by the end of this year, so the firefighters in Mexico can have time to train and prepare for when the weather gets drier and there’s a greater risk of fires.

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

