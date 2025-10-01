How the government shutdown impacts Fort Huachuca

Fort Huachuca announced via news release how day-to-day operations will be affected by the government shutdown

According to the release, all military personnel are to continue normal duty status. Federal civilians who support excepted activities, including military operations and emergency services are directed to keep working.

- All firefighters, Department of the Army police and guards have been excepted from the furlough and will continue to report for duty.

- Libby Army Airfield will continue with regular operational hours.

- The Directorate of Human Resources will continue processing identification cards and DEERS enrollment. Official Mail will remain open. Limited services will be provided by the Military Personnel Division.

- The Transition Assistance Program remains fully operational.

- Non-appropriated fund employees are not being furloughed. The only impact on Family, Morale, Welfare & Recreation programs is to Army Community Service.

The only ACS services that will be provided during the shutdown are Army Emergency Relief and Family Advocacy Victim Advocates.

- Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores will remain open.

- The Fort Huachuca Commissary will remain open.

- Initial military training is excepted and will continue.

- The Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center will continue offering normal services during the shutdown. No appointments will be canceled, and the appointment line will remain open from 6 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The pharmacy will maintain normal operating hours.

- Manning of the Administrative Law and Legal Assistance Sections of the Staff Judge Advocate Office will be severely reduced, which will significantly impact the ability and time to provide services. If the shutdown persists, the Legal Assistance Office will be closed Oct. 6-8.

- The Military Intelligence Soldier Heritage Learning Center (MI Museum & Library) will be open with contractor staff from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday. The Fort Huachuca Museum and Museum Annex will be closed for the duration of the government shutdown.

- The Directorate of Emergency Services will maintain normal operating hours and services.

- The U.S. Army Garrison Resource Management Office will be open with limited staffing.

- The Equal Employment Opportunity Office will be taking calls at 520.533.2028 and 520.725.1739.

- The Public Affairs Office will be closed. The Safety Office and Plans, Analysis & Integration Office will be open with reduced staffing.

- Range Control and the Training Support Center are open during the shutdown.

- The Plans & Operations Section of the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security will be open to support the processing of requests, operational orders and taskings with military manpower.

- The Directorate of Public Works will only accept Priority 1 emergency Demand Maintenance Orders (service orders). All utility operations (electrical, natural gas, water and wastewater), central plant operations (HVAC), preventive maintenance orders and awarded project work orders will continue with normal operations.