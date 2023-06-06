How the debt ceiling deal will impact SNAP benefits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has had some changes ever since the debt ceiling bill was signed on Saturday, June 3 by President Joe Biden.

The age for SNAP beneficiaries increased. The new work requirements are for adults aged 18-54, meaning older adults will have to prove that they reach the monthly 80 hours quota. Previously, it was for SNAP eligible adults 18-49 years old.

Demand locally is already high but with recent changes– the need is even higher. At the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, timing matters.

"Usually in the summer we see a higher need. Kids are out, parents who might have worked during the school year are no longer working. So you combine that with some of what's going on at the federal level... you're definitely going to see an increase in need," said Sio Castillo at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The local food bank has already seen a rush of people since SNAP was already impacted earlier this year after Congress ended the pandemic-era emergency allowance to the program, affecting more than 41 million Americans.

The new SNAP changes will be gradual. In October 2023, adults aged 50-52 will have to follow the new rule. By the fall of 2024, adults up to 54 will have to follow the new standards.

The local food bank says they are committed to helping eligible households fight food insecurity. They offer over the phone enrollment assistance for SNAP. For more information call (520) 622-0525.

"We will always serve people as long as there's a need. It is a self declared situation where people say, 'I have these many kids', or 'this many family members and we need food,' that is consistent, and it always will be consistent," said Castillo.