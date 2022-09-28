How San Xavier Co-op Farm is rising above rising costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rising costs are impacting people across Tucson, including the Tohono O’'odham Nation.

At the San Xavier Co-op Farm , their mission is to provide traditional crops to the community.

“It’s very important that we keep these crops going, especially the traditional crops, and that’s what the revenue from the hay side provides,” said Raymond Antone, the Food Production Supervisor at the San Xavier Co-op Farm.

Farm Manager Duran Andrews said this has been difficult because of the rising costs of fuel for their machinery.

But recently, their increase in sales has helped keep them going.

“We’re landing in an area of the market where people are coming to us looking for feed,” said Andrews.

He said he would like to invest in more equipment to meet the demand, but high fuel costs make it hard to budget.

For their traditional crops, they try to care for them by hand.

“There’s a term in our language called ‘Shwagima,’ and it’s hard work ethic. And that’s what comes from being in the fields planting because truth be told that’s how our people did it back then,” said Duran Andrews.

Raymond Antone added, “it’s just keeping that tradition alive and keeping these foods alive. It’s beneficial for our health, it’s beneficial for the ground for us, and they survive just like we do in this heat.”

At the farm, they provide foods like cholla buds, which are a great source of calcium.

“One teaspoon of cholla buds is equal to one glass of milk,” said Andrews.

And they create flour out of velvet mesquite pods.

“It helps you control your glycemic index. It helps with diabetes, so people who struggle with it in the nation, which is a big thing for our people, educate them on how to use it. And it’s right there in their backyard,” he said.

Andrews said he hopes their hay production continues to bring in sales, which he said helps bring attention to their traditional foods and the creative ways they use them.

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

