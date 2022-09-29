How loved ones of domestic violence victims turn pain into power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Going into Domestic Violence Awareness Month, loved ones of victims of domestic abuse are sharing their stories hoping to encourage people in similar situations to reach out and get help.

Rachel Tineo remembered her niece Tina as a funny, beautiful mother. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, like combing her daughters’ hair.

“She was murdered by the father of her children because she wanted to be free of abuse. And he wanted to continue to control her. So the ultimate control for him was to take her life,” she said.

Tineo lost her niece in 2013 and has been advocating for survivors to seek help ever since.

She even uses her purple hair to spark that conversation.

“Purple stands for domestic abuse awareness, and so I walk the walk and I talk the talk, and when people ask me ‘Wow you have purple hair?’ I tell them why,” she said.

She said it’s important people are aware of where they can find help, which is why she’s excited to tell people about plans for a new shelter.

The Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse serves about 6,000 people every year here in Tucson with communal living spaces.

“While that can help to build a sense of community for people who are experiencing similar kinds of trauma and experiences, it means that no one has a private space to really do the healing work that’s necessary,” said CEO Ed Sakwa.

Recently they received grants large enough to set their plans in motion for a new shelter with private living spaces.

“It really has taken what was a vision, a dream, and a goal, and turned it into reality,” he said.

The shelter will break grounds this fall and is expected to be finished sometime next year. Sakwa hoped it would encourage survivors to stay and to ask for help.

“If you’re really serious about wanting to get help, you have to go and get it. The help isn’t going to come knocking on your door,” said Tineo. “There’s no reason to be ashamed or embarrassed because you didn’t ask to be abused.”

Tineo also encouraged families to advocate for their loved ones if they notice signs of abuse.

“If you don’t, then you’re in my situation where you’re speaking about your loved one in the past tense,” she said.

She said signs of controlling behavior can mean it’s time to help loved ones reach out to places like emerge.

