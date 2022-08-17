Housing crisis resources in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The demand for affordable housing has never been more critical in Pima County.

The Tucson Poverty Project conducted a survey that shows 80 percent of people said they are spending one-third of their income on rent.

Increased housing costs and inflation are the factors behind the housing crisis, leaving many with no option.

But, Family Housing Resources in Tucson can help. FHR is offering grant funding, eviction prevention, food support and any emergency relief needed. The group is also encouraging landlords to work with tenants who may be struggling instead of resulting in raising rates immediately.

“I grew up in Tucson and back in the 80s and the 90s we never saw anything like this whatsoever,” said Anthony Erringer, Tucson Resident.

That’s the reaction to longtime Tucson residents who are feeling the impact directly from rising housing costs and inflation.

For Anthony, his rent rose $400 in just 3 months, causing him to give up internet and uses the bus as his main form of transportation.

FHR is encouraging landlords to work with tenants who may be struggling instead of resulting in raising rates immediately because for them, housing is essential.

“Housing should be a human right. We all need a place to live, especially in this heat it is completely unsafe for folks to just be outside without the resources of a home," said Meghan Heddings, Executive Director of FHR.

For individuals who need rental assistance visit Pima County's Tenant Resources website or to search for available housing visit the housing search website.