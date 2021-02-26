House votes to expand legal safeguards for LGBTQ people

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House passed a bill that would enshrine LGBTQ protections in the nation’s labor and civil rights laws.

It's a top priority of President Joe Biden, though the legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

The bill passed Thursday by a vote of 224-206 with three Republicans joining Democrats in voting yes.

The Equality Act amends existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics.

Supporters say the law would ensure that every person is treated equally under the law.

But some religious groups and social conservatives worry that the bill would force people to take actions that contradict their religious beliefs.