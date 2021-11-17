Watch
House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video

Republican congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online. AP photo.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 08:35:41-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican congressman Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online.

The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword.

Lawmakers teed up the censure resolution during a committee hearing Tuesday evening, with Republicans arguing that the matter should have been referred to the House Ethics Committee or handled by the GOP conference. Gosar says the video was “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

