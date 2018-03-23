House, Senate vote for school tax extension

Associated Press
5:06 PM, Mar 22, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona House has joined the Senate in voting to extend a sales tax that provides more than $500 million a year for K-12 schools until 2041.

Thursday's votes send the proposal to Gov. Doug Ducey for his consideration.

Proposition 301 was approved by voters in 2000 and levies a 6/10 of a cent sales tax to fund K-12 schools, universities and colleges. It was set to expire in 2021.

The proposal approved on supermajority votes in both chambers extends the tax for 20 years. It takes $64 million currently being used for debt service and redirects it to teacher pay after June 2021. That will provide about a 2 percent pay increase.

The sales tax brings in about $667 million a year. Public K-12 schools get the bulk of the cash, but universities and colleges and bond interest payments also get a share.

