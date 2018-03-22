Prop 301 tax hike could become permanent education funding source

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona lawmakers could soon vote on bills that would provide more than $500 million a year to K-12 education. It's a six-tenth of a cent sales tax increase that voters already approved back in 2000 under Proposition 301. That increase is set to expire in 2021. If the House and Senate approve the two bills they're debating Thursday, that sales tax would become permanent.

The two proposals have been stalled since January, but if approved, they would send funding to: K-12 schools for higher teacher salaries, more resources for school safety, and school maintenance upgrades. Funding could also go to universities for technology and research,tribal colleges, and a tutoring fund for failing K-12 schools.

If both proposals pass, it would also require the legislature to increase per student base funding each year by the rate of inflation or 2 percent, whichever is less.

Lawmakers are looking to pass this legislation without sending it to voters, and they would need a two-thirds majority to do so. If approved, the bills will go to Governor Ducey to be signed into law.