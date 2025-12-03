House fire on West Roger Road sparked by lithium-ion batteries, one resident displaced

Tucson Fire said crews responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of West Roger Road.

Officials say the call came in at 6:14 p.m. Rescue 8 arrived just four minutes later, reporting a large single-story duplex on fire and several explosions coming from the yard.

One unit of the duplex was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Crews initially took a defensive approach, attacking the flames from outside before moving into the structure once the fire was knocked down. Neighboring units were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters also discovered that much of the smoke was coming from lithium-ion batteries on the back porch. The batteries were being used for a solar backup system, according to TFD.

The fire was brought under control at 6:38 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but one resident has been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.