Avra Valley Fire responds to deadly blaze

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Avra Valley Fire District responded to a house fire leaving one dead.

The fire occurred Monday around 3:30 a.m. at the 9700 block of North McGinnis Road.

According to AVFD, the house along with two cars in the front yard caught on fire.

Firefighters on the scene located one person dead inside the house after putting out the fire.

Another resident who was a witness to the incident was taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation; their injuries are not life-threatening and they are currently in stable condition.

No firefighters were injured on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.