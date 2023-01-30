House bill proposes to allow researchers to study "magic mushrooms"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Navy veteran Samba Jargu came back from serving abroad, he came back with PTSD. He also suffers from depression, is bipolar and has a traumatic brain injury

He uses marijuana to help his conditions, but started using psilocybin mushrooms, also known as "shrooms" or "magic mushrooms", consistently about 5 years ago. He said psilocybin goes beyond the effects of marijuana.

He usually micro-doses, or takes a small amount, about 3 times a week for 3 weeks, but said on the fourth week he takes a macro-dose, or bigger amount. Jargu said the mushrooms help boost his mood.

“Making you feel more grounded, making you feel more conscious, allowing you to feel emotions again,” Jargu said about his experiences.

Web MD says mushrooms can cause hallucinations, headaches, high blood pressure, nausea, and paranoia.

Jargu said sometimes people can have a bad time if they take too big of a dose.

“If they’re around a lot of people that they either don’t trust or they’re not in a comfortable setting,” he said.

If passed, House Bill 2486 would let researchers test the effects of the mushrooms on veterans with PTSD like Jargu, and also people who are first responders and in the healthcare industry.

It would also study its effects in treating conditions like anxiety disorders and depression, autoimmune disorders, substance abuse and addiction, long covid symptoms and seizures.

Kelly Davis is epileptic, has borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression. She’s been using psilocybin mushrooms for two years.

“Microdosing now helps me feel very alive and present. Im able to be a better parent,” Davis said.

She said Arizona lawmakers shouldn’t just allow researchers to study mushrooms, but is hoping they legalize them.

“This would allow for different mental health problems to basically, in my mind and my opinion, be cured,” she said.

However, both Jargu and Davis feel like House Bill 2486 is a start.

“If more of the things that we can put in our body medicine-wise can be plant-based, that’s healthier for everyone,” Jargu said.

