House bill could make it easier to cancel gym memberships

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona House of Representatives has approved a bill that would make it easier for people to cancel their gym memberships.

Leaders say HB 2697 addresses a major issue that came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under current Arizona law, gyms are only required to allow membership cancellations in person or through certified mail. This new bill would update the law to allow cancellations by mail, e-mail or on a gym's website.

“This legislation provides a reasonable protection for Arizona consumers who may need another option to cancel their membership – a problem highlighted during the COVID pandemic,” said Representative Justin Wilmeth. “I am proud to partner with Arizona Attorney General Brnovich to address this issue and behalf of Arizona consumers.”

The proposal now heads to the State Senate for consideration.