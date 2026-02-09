Hour of desperation: Guthrie asks for help from public in finding her mom

Savannah Guthrie posted a new video to her Instagram feed Monday afternoon, pleading for help from the public in finding her missing mom, Nancy.

"We are in an hour of desperation, and we need your help," Guthrie said.

Guthrie thanked the community for all of the prayers and love.

"We believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place."

Guthrie said they believe their mom is still out there.

"Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her," she said. "She was taken and we don't know where. And we need your help."

