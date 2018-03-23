Houghton Bridge replacement coming soon, demolition underway

TUCSON, Ariz. - The remains of the Houghton Bridge can be seen from the air. Drone video shows the work being done on the overpass.

Crews still need to remove the spans over the tracks and it's taking a bit longer because the work has to be coordinated with Union Pacific.

The new bridge starts going in by April 4, as soon as the demolition is done.

