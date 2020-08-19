Hotel manager accused of sexually abusing job seekers, guest

A hotel manager has been arrested by Phoenix police and accused of assaulting or sexually abusing multiple women, including one hotel guest and five women seeking work.

A police probable-cause statement said Chandulal Dhanan was arrested Tuesday in connection with alleged crimes that occurred in 2019 and early 2020. The statement said Dhanani grabbed the breasts of five of the six alleged victims.

Court records identified Dhanani as a 70-year-old Mesa resident. His defense attorney, Trent Buckallew, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment on the allegations against his client.

