Hotel Congress to hold benefit concert for L.A. musicians following wildfires

A who's who of Tucson musicians will be playing this Friday, Feb. 7, in a fundraiser meant to raise money for the Los Angeles music community, following the devastating Southern California wildfires.

Artists performing, include Howe Gelb and Friends, Gabby Pietrangelo, Brian Lopez, Naim Amor, Salvador Duran, Gabriel Sullivan, Beth Goodfellow and others.

All proceeds from the concert, dubbed "Tucson Loves L.A.," will go toward the nonprofit MusiCares, described by Congress as "an institution dedicated to the well-being of recording artists and performers."

Among MusiCares' offerings for musicians who experienced loss during the fire: $1,500 in financial assistance, $500 grocery cards, and assistance for damaged equipment, medical needs and rental assistance.

The concert, running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m, is being held in conjunction with Arizona Arts Live. Tickets are $20 in advance through the Hotel Congress websiteand $25 the day of the show.

The concert will take place on the plaza. Hotel Congress is at 311 E. Congress St.