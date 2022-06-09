Hotel Congress darkens iconic sign out of respect for lives taken in Uvalde shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The owners of Hotel Congress have darkened their iconic sign out of respect for the lives taken in the recent Uvalde shooting.

Since 21 lives were lost, the hotel has decided to leave the lights off for 21 days.

This is a first for the hotel.

It shared the following over social media Wednesday:

You may or may not have noticed that our iconic rooftop Hotel Congress neon sign has been off the last 14 days. We should probably explain.



We've never purposely darkened our sign, but the recent tragedy in Texas compelled us to do something - so we decided to go dark for 21 days, in honor of the victims, in our small way.



The disheartening realization that the very people we elect to protect us cannot pass the most basic, common sense legislation to protect their constituents, who overwhelmingly support such regulation, exacerbates the helplessness so many of us feel. This inaction is not about the second amendment. It’s about money, power, and politics. That the conversation after such a tragedy so quickly turns to lobbyists protecting the status quo and away from the victims and how to prevent further loss to gun violence is unacceptable. No American should worry about dropping their kids off at school, going to the grocery store or place of worship, or to a bar or nightclub. The only path toward resolution is to implement common sense gun legislation — universal background checks, raising the purchase age to 21, red flag laws, mandatory training and licensing, a federal assault weapons ban, and a minimum three day waiting period.



We hope our small gesture resonates with you, and we hope we all can find and advocate for real action and a positive path forward.

